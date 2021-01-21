Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 35,155 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

