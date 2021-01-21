MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.75 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $21.04 million and $4.75 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00050947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00125766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00072366 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00279994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00067963 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

