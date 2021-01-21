Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 50,389,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,995,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

