MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.59

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 332571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $953.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

