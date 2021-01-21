MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $588.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $576.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $517.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

