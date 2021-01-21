Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

