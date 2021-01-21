MarketPeak (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00125746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00285573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00067886 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

