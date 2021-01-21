Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 212,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 262,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.99.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

