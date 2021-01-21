Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

