Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sells 11,753 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MRVL opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

