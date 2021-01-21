Masari Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,266.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Masari has a total market cap of $205,036.03 and $1,266.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Masari has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,558.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.02 or 0.03780980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00414820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.01363177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00567144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00425219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00270756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023084 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.