Matic Network (MATIC) Price Tops $0.0307

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $149.10 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network.

Matic Network's official message board is medium.com/matic-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

