Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Sells C$10,575.00 in Stock

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Alun Robert Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$10,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$200,932.05.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

