McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.51. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 17,938 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

