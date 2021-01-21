McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.