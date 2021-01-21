McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,510 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

