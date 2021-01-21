MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,765.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,903.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.