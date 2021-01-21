MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,448 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $132.67 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

