MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

