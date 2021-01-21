MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $445,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.