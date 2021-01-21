Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

