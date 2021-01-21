Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $578,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

