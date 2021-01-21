Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) Stock Price Up 20%

Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,605,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 351,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

About Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Europe. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project comprising two contiguous licenses, such as Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat covering an area of 192 square kilometers located in the far southeast of Serbia.

