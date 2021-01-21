Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 28,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.