Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,626. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

