Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.39. Meggitt shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 10,120 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon lowered Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

