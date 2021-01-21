MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.08. 1,032,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 925,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

The firm has a market cap of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 85,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

