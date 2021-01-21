Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after buying an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

