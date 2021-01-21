Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 161.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON MRO traded down GBX 1.71 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 182.79 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 7,810,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.03. Melrose Industries PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 255.24 ($3.33). The firm has a market cap of £8.88 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42.

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.