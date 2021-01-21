Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $39.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the highest is $41.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $148.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $148.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 65,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.