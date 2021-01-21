Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $91.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.88 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $60.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

