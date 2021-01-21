Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 113,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $90.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

