Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $872,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

