Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

