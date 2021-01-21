Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $156.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

