Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.