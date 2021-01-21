Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ opened at $226.65 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.77, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.39.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

