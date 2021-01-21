Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,793 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,378 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $173.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

