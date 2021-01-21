Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

GDX opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

