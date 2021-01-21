Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in American Express by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

