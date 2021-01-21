Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia Sells 545 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $11,597.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $17,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ashish Mandelia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ashish Mandelia sold 247 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $6,609.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 284.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

