Metadium (META) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $351,094.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00530942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.91 or 0.03930830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

