Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.27

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.27 and traded as high as $41.23. Methanex shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 606,935 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Methanex by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.