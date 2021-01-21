Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $155.73 and last traded at $153.98, with a volume of 4623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.25.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,521.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

