Midwest Holding Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 26th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. During Midwest’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

