Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,375 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $93,361.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,041.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Medallia stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

