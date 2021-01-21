Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

