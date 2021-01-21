Milton Co. Limited (MLT.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MLT)

Milton Co. Limited (MLT.AX) (ASX:MLT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.78.

Milton Co. Limited (MLT.AX) Company Profile

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm is a long-term investor in companies, trusts, interest bearing securities, real estate, and mortgages. Milton seeks to invest in well-managed companies and trusts with a profitable history and with the expectation of sound dividend growth.

