MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Cap of $63.39 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $63.39 million and $387,915.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00335131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.85 or 0.01389682 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

