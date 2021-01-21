Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1,530.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03819693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,180,191 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

